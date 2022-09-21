North East Thailand Times

Vegetable Prices Soaring Due To Shortage

Sep 21, 2022

Vegetable prices are soaring due to product shortages and will possibly increase again during this year’s vegetarian festival in October.

 

Local reporters reported on Tuesday, September 20th, that the price of all vegetables sold in Trang’s Ta Klang Market has risen by 10 baht per kilogram or even higher on vegetables that are currently in demand. According to local vendors, the price is expected to continuously increase daily.

 

Vendor Jeab told the reporters that during this year’s vegetarian festival, all vegetables are becoming more expensive, especially coriander, celeries, spring onions, cucumbers, beans, and other kinds of leafy vegetables, because there is not enough to meet the market demand due to the weather conditions in many areas across the country.

 

