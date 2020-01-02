Verdicts Issued In 98 Per Cent Of Cases Involving Year-End Traffic Offences

Some 19,680 cases were brought before the criminal, provincial and district courts for violation of the Road Traffic Act BE 2522 during the New Year holidays (December 27-31) and verdicts were issued in 19,379 cases, a 98.47 per cent adjudication record.

“The five provinces that had the most traffic violation cases were: Bangkok (896 cases), Nakhon Ratchasima (868), Chonburi (851), Chiang Mai (821) and Roi Et (647),” Courts of Justice spokesman Suriyan Hongwilai said on Wednesday (January 1).

“The three most reported offences were: drunk driving (18,314 cases), driving without a licence (2,947 cases) and driving while using narcotics (259).”

As for statistics of courts that had finished issuing verdicts in most cases, Chiang Mai district court topped the list with 731 cases, followed by Roi Et provincial court (647), Nonthaburi district court (498), Pattaya district court (498) and Ubon Ratchathani district court (483).

“The juvenile and family courts submitted 278 complaints that led to prosecution in road traffic cases,” he said. “Among these, 214 cases were of drunk driving, 54 were of driving while using narcotics, three were of driving without a licence, and one of negligent driving.”

Out of 278 underage offenders, 268 were male and 10 were female, Suriyan added.

(Source: – The Nation)

