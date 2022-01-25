We Are Lucky To get 28 Days Of Holidays This Year In Thailand

Songran festival celebrated across some Asian countries (file photo)

Many of us expats know roughly when the national holidays are se back home.

However, when I first came to live in SE Asia, I remember being unprepared for empty streets in Bangkok when everyone went home or on holiday to the resorts.

By then it was just too late to even book a decent hotel!

Now I am prepared well in advance, and exit Thailand to avoid getting soaked during Songkran, which can last up to four days.

It is interesting to note that whereas Vietnam lists only eight official national holidays, the Philippines have fourteen holidays, and Cambodia has 24 days, here in Thailand we have a mouthwatering 28 days off work this year.

Compare this to the UK, which has one of the lowest number listings just eight national holidays.

The USA with nine, while Russia with fourteen if you include their six days off for the Russian New Year.

Therefore, Cambodia and Thailand must be the places to hang out.

Here is a list of current Thailand Public Holidays 2022

This page contains a national calendar of all 2022 public holidays for Thailand. These dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

Visit bot.or.th for the original release.

Note:

— Chinese New Year, Christmas Day and End of Ramadan are observed in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Satun provinces only.

— Labour Day is observed by all sectors except the Government sector.

— Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Khao Phansa Day are observed by the Government sector only.

(Source: – Asean Now)

