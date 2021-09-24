Weather Warning Issued As Tropical Storm Dianmu Approaches

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, as it monitors tropical storm Dianmu, which is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression. The TMD says the storm made landfall over the central Vietnamese province of Quang this morning and is about 260 kilometres southeast of Amnat Charoen province, in north-east Thailand.

With maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometres an hour, the storm is moving west at around 20 kilometres an hour and expected to become a tropical depression as it reaches Amnat Charoen and neighbouring Ubon Ratchathani.

More rain is forecast, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours for the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. Residents are being warned of the risk of flash flooding, with the following areas expected to bear the brunt of the storm over the next 2 days.

September 24

Northeast

Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bung Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

East

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

September 25

North

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak, and Phetchabun.

Northeast

Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central Thailand

Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutt

(Source: – The Thaiger)

