Wednesday Covid Update: 2,680 New Cases And 35 Deaths

2,680 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections, 156,365 Covid infections have been reported in Thailand.

Out of the new cases reported today, 280 were in Thai prisons. In the latest wave of infections, around 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. As of yesterday, the Department of Corrections reported more than 13,000 active infections at 12 prisons.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

