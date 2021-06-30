Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 New Cases, Record High Of 53 Deaths

4,786 new cases and a record daily high of 53 Covid-related deaths were recorded today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The daily coronavirus death tally in Thailand has been in the 20s to 40s during the current and most severe wave of the virus, infecting 230,438 people since April 1.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 127 were found in correctional facilities, an uptick over the past few days. The latest wave spread to more than a dozen of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

Other updates…

The “Phuket Sandbox” reopening scheme was officially announced in the Royal Gazette. The travel scheme allows foreign tourists to enter the island province without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The scheme is open to tourists from countries classified by the Thai Department of Disease Control as a low to medium risk for Covid-19. Click HERE for more information.

With infections still high, the Thai Cabinet has decided to cancel the national holiday on July 27, which marks the start of Buddhist Lent, to reduce travelling and contain the coronavirus.

Private hospitals in Thailand will open advance bookings for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Members of Thailand’s Private Hospital Association have agreed on a price of 3,400 baht for a 2-dose vaccine package including the service fees and insurance.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

