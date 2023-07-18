North East Thailand Times

Widespread Rainstorms Expected In 45 Thai Provinces

ByRobert Haines

Jul 18, 2023

 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a concerning weather report for today. Approximately 45 provinces across the country have been put on alert as they are expected to experience heavy rainstorms. In certain areas, the rainfall may cover anywhere from 60% to 80% of the region. The affected areas include parts of western Thailand, the northeast, eastern provinces, and the capital city.

This change in weather is attributed to the southwesterly monsoon merging with the western monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Consequently, not only has the overall amount of rainfall increased, but some areas have also reported intense downpours.

The northeastern region is particularly at risk, with approximately 80% of its area predicted to be affected by thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain places. Specific provinces in this region such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani are urged to be prepared for these conditions. Temperatures in this area are expected to range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius minimum and 31 to 35 degrees Celsius maximum.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against potential flash floods and inundations due to the heavy rainfall. Furthermore, farmers have been cautioned about possible damage to their crops. The TMD continues to monitor the situation closely

