Wild Elephant Herd Caught On Camera In Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary

The northeastern region of Buri Ram recently experienced a remarkable event as a group of twelve wild elephants was spotted within the lush boundaries of the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary. This sighting was captured on video using advanced automated cameras that had been strategically set up by local wildlife authorities. These cameras were intended to document and protect the diverse range of plants and animals thriving within the sanctuary’s grounds.

Somsuan Raksat, the Chief of Dong Yai Sanctuary, confirmed that the captivating video footage was recorded by the network-centric anti-poaching system (NCAPS) cameras at precisely 6.25pm on August 10. The video clips depict these majestic wild elephants having a playful time in a watering hole and then casually walking past the camera, all set against the backdrop of the dense Dong Yai forest. This video serves as a reminder of the sanctuary’s role as a safe haven for abundant wildlife and invaluable natural resources, according to Somsuan.

“The presence of these elephants truly showcases the rich variety within our sanctuary.”

In response to the joyful footage of the elephants, Somsuan shared proactive measures that have been implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of these gentle giants. He detailed plans to deploy vigilant forest rangers and dedicated volunteers to monitor the vast expanse of the sanctuary. This strategic approach aims to maintain the elephants’ harmonious coexistence within the sanctuary’s confines, preventing potential conflicts that could arise if they venture beyond and come into contact with humans.

The video taken by the automated NCAPS cameras provides a glimpse into the lives of these magnificent creatures. Their presence within the serene surroundings of the sanctuary underscores the importance of preserving such natural habitats. Forest officials have intensified their efforts to safeguard the elephants’ peaceful existence in the wild by increasing surveillance and protective measures.

The scene captured near the Home of Prosperity in the western part of the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary displays twelve wild elephants playing in the refreshing waters of a watering hole. The recordings have been stored for studying behavioral patterns and tracking the elephants’ movements within the Non Din Daeng Sub-district of Buriram Province. This data will also be shared with the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department.

Dedicated forest rangers are keeping a vigilant watch over the sanctuary’s area. This coordinated endeavor aims to minimize potential risks associated with elephants straying beyond their designated territories. Outside the sanctuary, wild elephants have often caused damage to crops, encountered humans resulting in harm to both parties, and faced various other challenges.

