Wind, Rain And Chill In The Weather Forecast

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast isolated thundershowers and gusting wind for upper Thailand as another high-pressure wave rolls over the Northeast from China and a westerly trough moves through the North starting on Sunday (February 9).
The temperature will drop later in the coming week, it said.
Breakdown by region:
Northeast – Scattered thundershowers in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon and Mukdahan on Sunday and Monday, followed by a temperature drop of 3-6C with minimum 7-13C
