‘Winter Is Coming’ – Thailand’s Cold Season To Begin Next Week

Thailand is expected to enter the cold season next week and the periods of chilly weather will last longer, 5 to 7 days at a time instead of just 3 or 5 days as in previous years, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Head of Central Weather Forecast Sub-division, Somkuan Tonjan, said today (Wednesday) that, on October 17th and 18th, a cold front covered the northern and upper north-eastern regions of Thailand, causing the mercury to drop to 21-22oC for a short time.

Before the arrival of the new season next week, however, he said that most parts of the country will experience storms and strong winds, due to the arrival of a cold front which will clash with the hot weather, after which the temperature will drop to below 23oC, hailing the arrival of the cold season.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...