Winter To Start In Thailand -Thai Meteorological Department

Thailand will officially enter winter on Saturday, October 29th, two weeks later than usual, the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday, October 26th.

Winter season is expected to last until the end of February 2023, according to the officials, and will be colder than last year. The average minimum temperature in upper Thailand is expected to be about 20 degrees Celsius with the coldest period from December 2022 to January 2023.

In northern and northeastern Thailand, the lowest temperature is expected to be about 8-9 degrees Celsius.

