Worst Case Scenario: 18,000 Daily New COVID Cases By Mid January

Thailand could see 18,000 daily new COVID-19 cases by Jan 14, according to Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

In his daily media briefing Dr Taweesilp shared some projections of how COVID-19 cases could soar in a matter of weeks without the necessary control measures being adhered to.

Dr Taweesilp gave three projections, with the worst case scenario being 18,000 daily new cases by January 14th.

This would only happen without any control measures in place in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Thailand would see 8,000 daily new COVID-19 cases even with moderate control measures, while 1,000 new daily new cases even with intensified control measures, similar to those implemented earlier in the year.

According to Dr Taweesil, Thailand is currently undergoing moderate control measures.

Based on the projections shared on Tuesday, it should be expected that daily new case numbers in Thailand look set to rise.

The news comes as officials in both Bangkok and Chonburi on Monday issued orders placing restrictions on entertainment venues deemed ‘high risk.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health have created a new acronym to help remind people of steps they can take to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The acronym is DMHTT:

D – Distancing

M – Mask Wearing

H – Hand washing

T – Testing

T – Thai Cha-na

