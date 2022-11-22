Your Essential Guide To Thailand’s New Driving License Points System

By Thai PBS World

From January 9 next year, any driver who breaks traffic laws will face not only legal punishment but will also get his or her points deducted. And if their points drop to zero, their driving license will be suspended for up to 90 days.

National Police Commissioner General Damrongsak Kittiprapas explained that the point-deduction system is designed to promote safe driving. Every year, road casualties claim more than 22,000 lives in Thailand, which has the ninth-highest rate of traffic accidents in the world.

Drive safely or lose points

All driving license holders will start with 12 points each, Highway Police Division commander Pol Maj-General Ekkarat Limsangkat said. However, these points will be points deducted whenever they are caught committing a traffic offense.

“For minor offences, we will deduct one point. For serious offences, we will deduct four points,” Ekkarat said.

Speeding, failing to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing, talking on the phone while behind the wheel, or driving a vehicle with no license plate will cost the driver one point.

Two points will be deducted if they are caught jumping a red light, driving against the prescribed traffic direction, or driving while their license is confiscated or suspended.

The three-point deduction is reserved for illegal road racing, while the highest penalty of a four-point deduction will occur in serious offences like drunk driving.

(Source: – Asean Now)

